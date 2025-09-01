Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Renfrow will play Sunday versus the Jaguars, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Renfrow failed to secure a spot on Carolina's initial 53-man roster but was re-signed by the team Saturday, in the wake of Jalen Coker (quadriceps) being placed on IR and ruled out at least the first four games of the season. The Panthers also traded Adam Thielen to Minnesota on Thursday, meaning after spending the offseason with the team, Renfrow is now competing with just David Moore and Jimmy Horn for opportunities behind Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring) and Xavier Legette in Week 1.