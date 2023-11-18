The Panthers activated Thomas (calf) from injured reserve Saturday, and he will play Sunday against the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Thomas has sat out Carolina's past four contests while on IR with a calf injury. He was designated to return Monday and practiced in full Friday after logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Thomas' return is timely, with Hayden Hurst set to miss Week 11 due to a concussion.
