Thomas (calf) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.
Thomas was activated from injured reserve Saturday and he will officially make his return from the calf injury that has sidelined him for four weeks. The 27-year-old could operate with a slightly larger workload Sunday with Hayden Hurst (concussion) unavailable at tight end.
More News
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Activated from IR•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Questionable for Sunday vs. Cowboys•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Logs another limited practice•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Returns to practice•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Gets green light to practice•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Out at least four weeks•