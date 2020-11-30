site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-ian-thomas-another-one-catch-outing | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Another one-catch outing
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thomas caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Vikings.
Thomas has managed more than one reception in just three of 12 appearances thus far, leaving him with very little fantasy value despite his starting tight-end job.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read