site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-ian-thomas-another-three-catch-display | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Another three-catch display
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thomas caught three of four targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.
Thomas' yardage total actually marked a new season high. The tight end has hauled in three passes in consecutive games, giving him a little momentum ahead of next Sunday's game against Washington.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read