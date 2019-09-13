Thomas was not targeted in Thursday's loss to the Buccaneers.

The 23-year-old played only two offensive snaps and has seen only six total snaps through two weeks. Chris Manhertz played 32 snaps as a blocking specialist, leaving little opportunity for Thomas while Greg Olson remains on the field.

