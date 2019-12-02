Thomas caught all four of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins.

Thomas entered Sunday with merely one catch on the season, but saw his role expanded after fellow tight end Greg Olsen was concussed during the third quarter. That promotion helped him put together his best performance of the campaign, and he'd figure to keep working with Carolina's starters if Olsen is unavailable in Week 14 versus the Falcons. With Olsen injured last year, Thomas started six games as a rookie, totaling 24 catches for 220 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.