Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Thomas suffered an injury to his ribs during Tuesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Per Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Thomas had to be carted off the field after suffering the injury, which is always a concerning sign, but the extent of the issue remains unclear. If healthy, the 2018 fourth-round pick is expected to be the primary backup tight end to second-year pro Tommy Tremble, who has significantly higher fantasy value than Thomas.