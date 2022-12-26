site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-ian-thomas-catches-one-pass-532205 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches one pass
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thomas caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions.
Thomas broke his three-game multi-catch streak but has still hauled in at least one pass in all 15 appearances this season. He'll strive to keep that mini feat going Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read