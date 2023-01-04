Thomas caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers.

Thomas was a non-factor in the contest while playing 36 of the Panthers' 66 offensive snaps. Fellow tight end Tommy Tremble played two more snaps than Thomas and was more productive, catching all three of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. In a near-even split of playing time with Tremble, Thomas offers little in the way of fantasy production. The 26-year-old will look to make the most of his limited opportunities on offense in a Week 18 matchup with the Saints.