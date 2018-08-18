Thomas hauled in both of his targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against Miami.

The Panthers opened the game with two tight ends on the field, starting both Thomas and Greg Olsen. The rookie took a short throw from Cam Newton for a 27 yard-touchdown in the second quarter, then caught another pass from Taylor Heinicke in the third quarter. With Chris Manhertz (foot) still on the PUP list, Thomas seems to be on track for the No. 2 tight end job. It's a role that probably won't entail more than two or three targets per week, but there is potential for useful fantasy production if Olsen misses any time.