Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches touchdown pass from Newton
Thomas hauled in both of his targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against Miami.
The Panthers opened the game with two tight ends on the field, starting both Thomas and Greg Olsen. The rookie took a short throw from Cam Newton for a 27 yard-touchdown in the second quarter, then caught another pass from Taylor Heinicke in the third quarter. With Chris Manhertz (foot) still on the PUP list, Thomas seems to be on track for the No. 2 tight end job. It's a role that probably won't entail more than two or three targets per week, but there is potential for useful fantasy production if Olsen misses any time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.