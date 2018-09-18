Thomas caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Falcons.

Thomas played all but three offensive snaps in the wake of Greg Olsen (foot) going down in Week 1. While that heightened involvement is really encouraging for Thomas, the rookie fourth-rounder's sparse utilization in the passing game shows he still has some way to go in establishing a trusted rapport with quarterback Cam Newton. Fortunately for him, he figures to continue to get the necessary playing time, making his development worthwhile to monitor in the coming weeks.