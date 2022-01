Thomas and recent practice squad call-up Stephen Sullivan were left as the only tight ends on Carolina's roster after Tommy Tremble landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday afternoon.

This could put Thomas in a three-down role, though he's had that opportunity plenty of times in the past and never did much with it. He'a also been quiet this season while splitting snaps with Tremble, catching 15 passes for 155 yards in 15 games.