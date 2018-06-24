Panthers' Ian Thomas: Could win No. 2 job
Thomas will compete with Chris Manhertz (foot) for the No. 2 tight end job, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Thomas is a raw prospect who caught only 28 passes in two seasons at Indiana, but the Panthers drafted him at No. 101 overall after he excelled at the combine, posting a 4.74-second 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical and 123-inch broad jump at 6-foot-4, 259 pounds. While Thomas is a better bet to serve as Greg Olsen's long-term replacement atop the depth chart, Manhertz figures to start training camp as the No. 2 tight end, holding a clear advantage over the rookie in terms of experience and refinement as a blocker.
