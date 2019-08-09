Thomas is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason game against the Bears with a rib injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Thomas picked up the injury, but this is a tough break for a player that had been dealing with a leg injury heading into camp. It's likely that the team holds the veteran out for the rest of the game as a precaution, but expect the team to update his status following the game. In the meantime, Chris Manhertz stands to see an increase in snaps as long as Thomas is sidelined.

