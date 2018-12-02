Thomas caught all five of his targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Thomas hadn't caught a pass in four games, but he was thrust into a larger role after Greg Olsen left with a foot injury. He finished third on the team in receiving yards, displaying a solid rapport with Cam Newton on short pass routes. Olsen's injury will likely end his season, reinserting Thomas as the team's top tight end down the stretch. He'll hope to improve upon his production from earlier this year and should enjoy a boost in fantasy value next Sunday against the Browns.