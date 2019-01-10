Panthers' Ian Thomas: Ends season strong
Thomas finished the 2018 regular season with 36 catches on 49 targets for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games played.
Thomas' production was directly related to former Pro Bowler Greg Olsen's health, as he managed just eight receptions in the nine games Olsen played. However, when Olsen was sidelined with recurring foot issues, Thomas capitalized on his increased opportunity, particularly at the end of his rookie campaign. In Carolina's final four games, the fourth-rounder hauled in 20 of 27 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns, topping 60 yards in two of those outings. While Cam Newton (shoulder) wasn't under center for the Panthers' last two tilts, and Olsen figures to be back next season, Thomas' strong close not only makes him an attractive insurance policy, but also someone who should garner looks of his own alongside Olsen in 2019.
More News
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Hauls in two passes•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Thrives in second stint as starter•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Stepping in for injured Olsen•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Emerges to make five catches•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches pass versus Ravens•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...