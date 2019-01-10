Thomas finished the 2018 regular season with 36 catches on 49 targets for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games played.

Thomas' production was directly related to former Pro Bowler Greg Olsen's health, as he managed just eight receptions in the nine games Olsen played. However, when Olsen was sidelined with recurring foot issues, Thomas capitalized on his increased opportunity, particularly at the end of his rookie campaign. In Carolina's final four games, the fourth-rounder hauled in 20 of 27 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns, topping 60 yards in two of those outings. While Cam Newton (shoulder) wasn't under center for the Panthers' last two tilts, and Olsen figures to be back next season, Thomas' strong close not only makes him an attractive insurance policy, but also someone who should garner looks of his own alongside Olsen in 2019.