Thomas caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.

Thomas, who hauled in 36 passes as a rookie, needed until Week 12 to make his first grab of Year 2. Of course, with Greg Olsen healthy this season, Thomas' involvement has been scaled back significantly, but it's still surprising how little of a factor he's been in 2019.

