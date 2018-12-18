Thomas caught two of four targets for 14 yards in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints.

Thomas trailed only Christian McCaffrey in looks from Cam Newton, but considering the quarterback threw for a season-low 131 yards, there wasn't much production to go around. That unfortunately brought Thomas back to earth following a career-best nine catches for 77 yards the week prior. While he'll aim for improvement in Week 16 versus the Falcons, the health of Newton's shoulder could be important to monitor when setting expectations of Thomas. On the bright side, without Greg Olsen (foot) available anymore, the rookie remains Carolina's top option at tight end.