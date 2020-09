Coach Matt Rhule said Thomas injured his toe Monday, but the third-year tight end should return to practice "pretty soon," Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

After sustaining the injury, Thomas was sent for an MRI, which was returned negative for a fracture. Instead, he's been diagnosed with a hyperextension. Expect the Panthers to exercise caution with their No. 1 tight end, especially with the season opener less than two weeks in the future (Sept. 13 against the Raiders).