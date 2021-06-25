Coach Matt Rhule pointed out Thomas as having a "great offseason" earlier this month and suggested he still has a chance to lay claim to the Panthers' starting tight end role, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thomas posted a promising rookie season back in 2018 but hasn't really followed it up with much of note in each of the last two, finishing out 2020 with just 20 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers signed Dan Arnold and drafted Tommy Tremble this offseason to shore up the position, but it looks like Thomas will still get a fair shake for the starting job and he's put in work this offseason to keep himself in the conversation. This job battle will likely continue into training camp.