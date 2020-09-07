Coach Matt Rhule believes Thomas (toe) will be available Week 1 versus the Raiders, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

One week removed from injuring his toe last Monday, Thomas may not be back on the field just yet, meaning Wednesday's practice will have some bearing on his ability to suit up in the opener. He doesn't have much competition for targets from position mates Chris Manhertz and Colin Thompson, but Thomas likely won't be higher than fourth in the pecking order within the Panthers offense behind Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson.