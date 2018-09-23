Thomas caught three of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Bengals.

Thomas mustered only 10 receiving yards as the starter in Week 2, so the rookie tight end's role is slowly growing. He should continue to start while Greg Olsen (foot) sits for at least a few more weeks, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Thomas' role expand a bit after next week's bye.

