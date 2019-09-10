Thomas didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Thomas featured on merely four offensive plays, as veteran Greg Olsen commanded all but four snaps. Although the Panthers see Thomas as an importance piece behind the injury-prone Olsen, as long as the former Pro Bowler is healthy, Thomas may be hard pressed to nail down consistent meaningful involvement.

