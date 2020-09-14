Thomas caught both of his targets for 16 total receiving yards in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Raiders.

Thomas featured on two-thirds of Carolina's offensive snaps, but he hardly got involved in the team's passing game. With all but five targets going to D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, Thomas' placement down the Panthers' pecking order was well illustrated. As the starting tight end, however, Thomas at least should see enough playing time to make a bigger impact in upcoming weeks.