Thomas was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to an ankle injury, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Just like Thomas, Greg Olsen (knee) also drew a "limited" tag, but both of Carolina's top tight ends are expected to be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Saints. After starting in place of a concussed Olsen in Weeks 14 and 15, Thomas predictably saw his role decline in last weekend's loss to the Colts. Thomas played only 46 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps in the blowout, finishing with three catches for 16 yards on three targets.