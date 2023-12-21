Thomas (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thomas has now practiced for the second consecutive day after missing Carolina's Week 15 win over the Falcons with an ankle issue. The veteran tight end will almost certainly carry an injury designation into the weekend unless he's able to record a full practice session Friday. Thomas' availability will be something to look out for as the week progresses, as Carolina could be without both Tommy Tremble (illness) and Hayden Hurst (concussion) in Week 16.