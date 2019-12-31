Thomas, who caught one pass for 12 yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Saints, finishes up the 2019 season with 16 receptions (on 30 targets) for 136 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played.

Thomas saw his role expanded after Greg Olsen went down early in his rookie season, but took a back seat to the former Pro Bowler upon his return in 2019. That situation resulted in noticeable declines from Thomas' 36/333/2 line last season, but with a handful of drops on the year as well, Thomas didn't help his case much either. On the bright side, with Olsen admittedly unlikely to be back with the Panthers in 2020, Thomas could have the tight end position to himself. Such a scenario would boost Thomas' upside, but along with Thomas' on-field development, Carolina's head coach and quarterback situation could play large factors in his outlook next season.