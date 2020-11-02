site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Makes three grabs
Thomas caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in Thursday night's 25-17 loss to the Falcons.
Thomas set new season highs in catches and yards, and while that obviously marks encouraging progress, his overall totals still weren't enough to make much of a fantasy impact.
