Panthers' Ian Thomas: Makes three grabs
Thomas caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.
Thomas wasn't as big of a factor with starting tight end Greg Olsen returning to the lineup but at least hauled in all of his looks from rookie quarterback Will Grier. That actually saw Thomas top Olsen's two catches, but the veteran managed 33 yards from his five targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...