Play

Thomas caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.

Thomas wasn't as big of a factor with starting tight end Greg Olsen returning to the lineup but at least hauled in all of his looks from rookie quarterback Will Grier. That actually saw Thomas top Olsen's two catches, but the veteran managed 33 yards from his five targets.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends