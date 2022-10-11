site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Makes two catches
Thomas caught both of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers.
Thomas has now failed to top 15 receiving yards in any of his last four games, emphasizing his restricted value as more of a blocking tight end.
