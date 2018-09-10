Panthers' Ian Thomas: Makes two catches in debut
Thomas caught both his targets for four yards during Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys.
Thomas made a seven-yard catch before losing three yards on the only other pass thrown his way. Despite his modest NFL debut, he could be in for an increase in usage after teammate Greg Olsen (foot) left the game with an injury. The severity of the issue will become more clear over the next couple of days, but Thomas would profile as the main beneficiary if Olsen misses any time. His next chance to contribute will come next week against the Falcons.
