Thomas caught two of four targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Although Thomas started in the absence of Greg Olsen (concussion) in a favorable matchup on paper, he simply wasn't used often enough to make much of an impact. The lack of production was likely especially frustrating for fantasy owners who scooped Thomas up after he received 10 targets a week ago. Even if the second-year pro receives another starting nod next Sunday against the Colts, this outing illustrates the risk associated with starting him in fantasy lineups.