Panthers' Ian Thomas: Makes two grabs
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thomas caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks.
Thomas has now made multiple receptions in three straight games. Although he's totaled just 56 yards over that span, he's at least occasionally helped Carolina connect on underneath throws.
