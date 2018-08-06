Thomas did not participate in Sunday's practice due to an undisclosed reason, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The reason for Thomas' absence is unclear at this point, but the possibility of an injury could hamper his chances of winning the No. 2 spot at tight end even with Chris Manhertz (foot) still on the PUP list. More information regarding Thomas' status should become available prior to the Panthers' preseason opener against the Bills on Thursday.