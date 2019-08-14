Thomas (ribs) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Thomas suffered the injury in Carolina's preseason opener and now appears likely to sit out Friday's exhibition against the Bills. With 34-year-old starter Greg Olsen an obvious candidate to be rested, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site speculates that third-string tight end Chris Manhertz could be busy Friday night.

