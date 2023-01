Thomas caught 21 of 30 targets for 197 yards while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season.

Thomas filled his usual blocking role while sharing the tight-end targets alongside Tommy Tremble for a second straight year. While Thomas' production over the past four seasons hasn't changed much, he notably hasn't scored since 2020. Despite the possibility of a new coaching staff and starting quarterback in 2023, it's hard to envision Thomas' value shifting significantly.