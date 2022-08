Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Thomas (ribs) will be sidelined for a week or two, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thomas had to be carted off the practice field Tuesday, but it appears like he's avoided a major injury. The 2018 fourth-round pick will likely miss at least one preseason contest, but he's still expected to open the regular season as the primary backup to second-year pro Tommy Tremble.