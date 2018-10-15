Panthers' Ian Thomas: Plays one offensive snap
Thomas played just one offensive snap in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Redskins.
Thomas' playing time was slashed due to the return of fellow tight end Greg Olsen. After being sidelined since Week 1, the former Pro Bowler immediately played all but one offensive snap. Unless Olsen re-aggravates the ailment again, Thomas figures to find himself in a more suitable, low-usage role as his rookie season unfolds.
More News
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Totals 38 receiving yards versus Giants•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Involvement slowly growing•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches two passes•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Expected to replace Olsen•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Makes two catches in debut•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches touchdown pass from Newton•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6