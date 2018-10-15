Thomas played just one offensive snap in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Redskins.

Thomas' playing time was slashed due to the return of fellow tight end Greg Olsen. After being sidelined since Week 1, the former Pro Bowler immediately played all but one offensive snap. Unless Olsen re-aggravates the ailment again, Thomas figures to find himself in a more suitable, low-usage role as his rookie season unfolds.

