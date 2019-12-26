Play

Thomas (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Thomas was limited in practice to begin the week, but he now appears to have put his ankle issue behind him. With Greg Olsen (knee) also expected to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints, Thomas is on track to split reps at the tight end position once again Week 17.

