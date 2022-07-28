Thomas, who previously carried an ankle injury this offseason, caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold in Wednesday's practice session, Ellis L. Williams of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Thomas has been cleared to practice after tending to a high-ankle issue during June's mandatory minicamp. While Thomas should see a decent amount of snaps with Carolina's starting unit this season, he's more of a blocking tight end than teammate Tommy Tremble, who enters his second season with comparatively higher fantasy utility than Thomas.