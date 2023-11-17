Thomas (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Dallas, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Thomas was able to log a full practice Friday, likely putting him on the probable end of the official questionable designation. If he can't go though, 2021 third-rounder Tommy Tremble will probably continue to see more playing time as a result.
