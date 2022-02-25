Thomas agreed to terms with Carolina on a three-year contract Friday.
Thomas was scheduled to hit free agency mid-March, but he will instead stick with the team that initially selected him back in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Though the 26-year-old was effectively invisible for fantasy purposes in 2021, with just 18 catches for 188 yards without a touchdown across 17 appearances, he did solidify himself as a capable blocker. That said, positional teammate Tommy Tremble could well be the more interesting fantasy option next season.