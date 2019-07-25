Thomas (leg) wasn't placed on the Panthers' preseason PUP list Wednesday, signaling he's healthy for the start of training camp, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Thomas was limited to riding a stationary bike during minicamp just a month ago, but seems to be fully recovered. Now that he's healthy, the 2018 fourth-round pick will enter training camp second on the depth chart at tight end, but Greg Olsen's recent injury history suggests Thomas has a decent shot to make starts before season's end. Thomas performed admirably in Olsen's absence last season, averaging four catches for 36.7 yards on six targets in six starts sans Olsen.