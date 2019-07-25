Thomas (leg) wasn't placed on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, signaling he's healthy for the start of training camp, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Thomas was limited to riding a stationary bike during minicamp just a month ago, but seems to be fully recovered. Now that he's healthy, the 2018 fourth-round pick will enter training camp second on the depth chart, but Greg Olsen's recent injury history suggests Thomas has a decent shot to make starts before the end of the season. He performed admirably in Olsen's absence last season, averaging four catches for 36.7 yards on six targets in six starts last season sans Olsen.