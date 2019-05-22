Thomas was off to the side of Wednesday's workouts as he rehabbed a sore leg, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The injury doesn't appear to be serious for the tight end, who was working on the bike but wasn't wearing a brace or boot. With the season still months away, it's not surprising that the Panthers are taking a cautious approach to the injury as the team seeks to avoid making things worse by rushing a return. Thomas caught 25 of 32 targets over the final five games of last season for 246 yards and two touchdowns, but will have a tough time replicating those results with the return of Greg Olsen from a foot injury.