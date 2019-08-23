Panthers' Ian Thomas: Returns to face Pats
Thomas couldn't haul in his lone target in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.
Thomas overcame his minor rib injury suffered in Carolina's exhibition opener to feature for 31 snaps, which tied for the team lead on offense. Although he didn't make any catches in that extended action, Thomas still figures to be an important piece to the Panthers, especially given fellow tight end Greg Olsen's horrible recent track record of foot injuries.
