Thomas caught four of five targets for 48 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons

Thomas got off to a promising start by capping off the opening drive of the game with a one-yard touchdowns catch, which was the first of his career. He also finished third on the team in receiving yardage while posting his second-best total of the season in that category, though his contribution was still rather modest. Thomas appears to already have a rapport with Taylor Heinicke, but he's far from a lock to put on a repeat performance in next Sunday's season finale against the Saints.