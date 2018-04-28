Panthers' Ian Thomas: Selected in fourth round by Carolina
The Panthers selected Thomas in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 101st overall.
Thomas was a consensus Day 2 talent, so landing him here is at least a solid value for the Panthers. The Indiana product is a standout athlete at 6-foot-4, 259 pounds, posting a 4.74-second 40, 36-inch vertical, and 123-inch broad jump at the combine. He's a realistic candidate to inherit the starting tight end role whenever Greg Olsen's reign comes to a close, though there would likely be a drop-off at that point.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...