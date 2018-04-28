Panthers' Ian Thomas: Selected in fourth round by Carolina

The Panthers selected Thomas in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 101st overall.

Thomas was a consensus Day 2 talent, so landing him here is at least a solid value for the Panthers. The Indiana product is a standout athlete at 6-foot-4, 259 pounds, posting a 4.74-second 40, 36-inch vertical, and 123-inch broad jump at the combine. He's a realistic candidate to inherit the starting tight end role whenever Greg Olsen's reign comes to a close, though there would likely be a drop-off at that point.