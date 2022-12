Thomas (thigh) was a full participant during practice Thursday and does not carry a game status ahead of Saturday versus Detroit.

Thomas popped up with a thigh injury and logged back-to-back limited sessions to begin Week 16 prep. However, the 26-year-old is still in line to play his 14th game in a row this season. Thomas has caught 19 passes on 26 targets for 176 yards this season, and he should reprise his role as the Panthers' No. 2 tight end Tommy Tremble.